Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 6,011 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OC stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.88. 615,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.59. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

