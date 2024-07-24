Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 16,347 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 168.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 4.5 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 666,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.13. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $112.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

