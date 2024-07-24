Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.71.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.30. 3,679,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,662. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $109.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

