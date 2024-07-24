Rollbit Coin One Day Volume Reaches $865,448.58 (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Rollbit Coin has a market capitalization of $254.59 million and approximately $865,448.58 worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin launched on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,666,952,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,816,182,174 tokens. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,666,952,570.3779335. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.09114013 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $802,698.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

