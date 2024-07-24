Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,613 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Otis Worldwide worth $131,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

OTIS traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $98.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,112. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.01. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

