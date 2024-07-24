Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,634,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 595,746 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,161,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 546,577 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,502,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,394. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

