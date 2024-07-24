O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Loews by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Loews by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Loews by 3.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.34. 428,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.84. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $60.98 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

