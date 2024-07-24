O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,871 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.37. 1,492,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,686. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.16 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.90.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.