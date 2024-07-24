NFT Price Hits $0.0185 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,960.37 or 0.99934018 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000995 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00075247 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

