Nervos Network (CKB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.34 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $515.47 million and $18.34 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,823.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.70 or 0.00555411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00110378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00036438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.00244122 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00046477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00067487 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,305,781,041 coins and its circulating supply is 44,609,987,573 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.