Navcoin Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $27,075.55 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00075953 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00018513 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009520 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

