MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.79 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $49.52 or 0.00075373 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $281.61 million and $21.79 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,713.14 or 1.00011677 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 48.36515701 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $22,147,926.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

