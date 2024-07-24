Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.06% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $135,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 312.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.35. 65,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,866. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.40 and a beta of 0.96. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $164.79 and a twelve month high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

