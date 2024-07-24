M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 151.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.89. 248,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,016. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $160.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average of $125.28.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

