Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Reduced by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $26.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $501.16. 2,578,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,550. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $501.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $466.26 and its 200 day moving average is $452.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.