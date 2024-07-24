Kava Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17.57 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $439.17 million and $17.57 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00044059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,855,129 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

