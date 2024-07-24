Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.73

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.73 and last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 51239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $980.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

