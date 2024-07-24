Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,368 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $468.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.74.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

