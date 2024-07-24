GXChain Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $25.70 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GXChain has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000630 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

