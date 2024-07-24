Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.70

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Greencore Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

