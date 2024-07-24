Graham (NYSE:GHM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GHM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 77,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Graham will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Graham by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 179,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Graham by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 9.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

