GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 499,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,937 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $29,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in GitLab by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in GitLab by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in GitLab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,674. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. Equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,943 shares of company stock worth $5,699,980 over the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.