Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Position Lifted by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 198.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.27% of Forward Air worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 484,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

