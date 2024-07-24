Evogene Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 25th (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, July 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 24th.

EVGN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 967,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. Evogene has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evogene in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

