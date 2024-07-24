Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 25th

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, July 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of EVGN stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 967,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

