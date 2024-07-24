Ethereum Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Ethereum has a total market cap of $412.93 billion and $24.23 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $3,434.57 or 0.05238693 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00043959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009423 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,228,315 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

