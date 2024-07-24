Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,061,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,668 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $51,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,756 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,790,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,676,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 979,798 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,700,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,497,000 after purchasing an additional 150,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,168,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.66. 990,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,862. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

