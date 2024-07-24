David Michael Barrett Sells 13,350 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 13,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $25,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,679,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,740.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Monday, July 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 13,560 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $25,357.20.

On Wednesday, July 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,385 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $25,636.95.

On Monday, July 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,470 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $25,807.50.

On Friday, July 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,550 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $25,872.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,300 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $25,461.00.

On Monday, July 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,874 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,636.04.

On Friday, July 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,660 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $24,656.80.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,474 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $24,711.00.

On Monday, July 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 16,200 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $24,786.00.

On Friday, June 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,630 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $24,778.70.

Expensify Price Performance

EXFY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 494,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,039. The company has a market capitalization of $173.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.47. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Expensify

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Expensify by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Expensify by 57,044.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 129,689 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.