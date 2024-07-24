Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to Buyback $100.00 million in Shares

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 723,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,181. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.28. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DQ. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DQ

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.