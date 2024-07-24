Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.36% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $137,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $565.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,682. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.42.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

