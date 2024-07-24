Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 88,616 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,482,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,616 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Copart worth $143,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 8.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Copart by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $644,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.