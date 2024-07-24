Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 654,302 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 654,302 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.12% of TC Energy worth $49,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,057,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,650,505,000 after buying an additional 653,031 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,159,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,587,000. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

TC Energy stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. 2,545,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

