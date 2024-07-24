Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 281 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $35,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,370,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 267,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LAD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAD

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.44. The company had a trading volume of 250,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,563. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.36 and a 52-week high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.44 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.