Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,548 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,106,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $194,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after buying an additional 458,804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.38. The stock had a trading volume of 102,947,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,701,805. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

