Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 142,908 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142,908 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $174,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $592,392,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,427,000 after buying an additional 1,320,933 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,988,000 after buying an additional 1,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,188,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,438,000 after buying an additional 630,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,715,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,641,000 after buying an additional 509,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.66. 880,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,149. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.97 and a 200 day moving average of $166.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 37.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.12.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

