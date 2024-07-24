Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 16,051.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,752,836 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Kenvue worth $210,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 136,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.6 %

Kenvue stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,486,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,223,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.