Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,709 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AstraZeneca worth $218,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AZN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,275. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $80.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $245.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

