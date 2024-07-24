Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $40.53 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,533,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Diamondback Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 748.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.65.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

FANG traded down $6.32 on Tuesday, hitting $198.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,882. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

