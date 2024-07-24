Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $45.72 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,063,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $45,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 271,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after buying an additional 106,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,856,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,813. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

