Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $182.36 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.26% of McKesson worth $182,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 310.6% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 24.1% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2,628.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $585.54. 568,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,029. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $395.30 and a 1 year high of $612.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $580.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

