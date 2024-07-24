Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $253,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Steph & Co. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,661 shares of company stock worth $1,242,250 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,016. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average of $154.59. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

