Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Eversource Energy worth $28,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 24.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $60.82. 1,183,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,652. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of -51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

