Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 19,170 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Kellanova worth $37,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,323,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kellanova by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,893,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.62. 1,802,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,646. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.23.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,842,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,849,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,842,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,849,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,897,082. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on K. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellanova from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

