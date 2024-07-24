Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1,017.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,975 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Ferguson worth $31,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1,835.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $15,057,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FERG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.7 %

Ferguson stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.20. The stock had a trading volume of 702,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,680. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.44.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

