Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,762 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.37% of DocuSign worth $167,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,866,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,670 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,073. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 107.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

