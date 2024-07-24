Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 38,055 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,055 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.63% of Flowserve worth $37,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 14,663.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. 604,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

