Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 15,463 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $158,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 541,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,093,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in GXO Logistics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 184,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 26,831 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 84,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.19. 615,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $67.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

