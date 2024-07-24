California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in California Resources were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 67,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. Barclays started coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Resources news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 569,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

