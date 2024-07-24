Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 649,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.02% of Burlington Stores worth $150,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSE BURL traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $255.00. 458,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.18. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $255.79.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.80.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

