BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

BRFS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. 868,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,663. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. Equities analysts predict that BRF will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in BRF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 5,738,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,313 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 17,945,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,646 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,776,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 216,693 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of BRF by 589.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 65,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 56,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

